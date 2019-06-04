Korean national not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman at Shinjuku hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male Korean national over the alleged rape of a woman at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward last year, reports TBS News (May 4).

Last December, Kim Sooheon, the 30-year-old manager of a bar in the capital, pushed the woman, aged in her 20s, to the floor of a room in the hotel and jumped atop her. “If you make noise, I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened before sexually assaulting her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse last month, Kim denied the allegations. “It was consensual,” the suspect told police.

On Monday, prosecutors announced that Kim was not prosecuted on May 31. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, the woman visited Kim’s bar as a customer. On the night of the crime, he took her out for a drink and subsequently forced her into the hotel, police said previously.