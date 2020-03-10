Korean national nabbed over alleged murder of elderly woman in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male Korean national over the alleged murder of an elderly woman at her apartment in Kawasaki City last week, reports the Jiji Press (Mar. 7).

At around 6:00 p.m. on March 5, Kim Soo-kyung, 69, is alleged to have entered the apartment, located in the Kokandori area of Kawasaki Ward, and used a blunt object to bludgeon Seiko Hagiwara, 88, to death.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Kim denied the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect told police.

At around noon on March 6, a man scheduled to provide Hagiwara with a

massage visited the residence and found her collapsed and bleeding from the head inside. She was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

Kim surfaced as a person of interest after he was spotted walking in the area on security camera footage. On March 7, an officer found him near the residence and took him in for voluntary questioning.