Korean national accused of raping woman met at restaurant

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean National over the alleged rape of a woman at his residence in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

On an early morning in June, Kim Jeong Hoon, a 25-year-old beautician, forcibly brought the woman, aged in her 20s, to his residence by taxi from a restaurant in Okubo. He then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

“Nobody other than my girlfriend has been to my residence,” the suspect was quoted in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Kim and the victim were dining at separate tables at the restaurant. After they talked about Korean idol groups, he suggested that they go off together.

However, she refused Kim’s advances. The suspect then grabbed her by the arm pulled her into the taxi, police said.