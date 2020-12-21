Korean national accused of assaulting taxi driver in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old Korean national over the alleged assault of a taxi driver in Nagoya, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 19).

At around 10:00 p.m. on December 18, Jo Seung Jae, of no known occupation, allegedly kicked the male driver in the left arm while the cab was stopped in the Hiraikecho area of Nakamura Ward.

Jo then fled the scene without paying the fare of 1,570 yen. The driver was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Upon his arrest, Jo denied the allegations. “I did not assault [anyone],” the suspect was quoted.

Jo is believed to have been drunk at the time of the incident. In dashboard camera taken inside the cab, a person believed to be Jo is shown kicking the driver through the plastic partition separating the driver from the back seat.