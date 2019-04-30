Kochi: Man, 77, uses scissors to fatally stab neighbor

KOCHI (TR) – Kochi Prefectural Police have arrested a 77-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his male neighbor at their apartment building in Kochi City, reports NHK (Apr. 27).

At just before 5:00 a.m. on April 27, Takumi Soen reported to police by telephone that he had “stabbed a person.”

Officers arriving at the building, located in the Shinonomecho area, found Tetsuo Machida, 80, collapsed in his second floor residence with wounds to the abdomen and chest. He was confirmed dead about one hour later, according to police.

Officers later accused Soen, who lives in the unit directly below that of Machida, of attempted murder. During questioning, the suspect said that he carried out the crime with a pair of scissors.

While investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are seeking to determine whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.