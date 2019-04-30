 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kochi: Man, 77, uses scissors to fatally stab neighbor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 30, 2019

KOCHI (TR) – Kochi Prefectural Police have arrested a 77-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his male neighbor at their apartment building in Kochi City, reports NHK (Apr. 27).

At just before 5:00 a.m. on April 27, Takumi Soen reported to police by telephone that he had “stabbed a person.”

Officers arriving at the building, located in the Shinonomecho area, found Tetsuo Machida, 80, collapsed in his second floor residence with wounds to the abdomen and chest. He was confirmed dead about one hour later, according to police.

Kochi City
A 77-year-old man fatally stabbed his neighbor with scissors in Kochi City on April 27 (Twitter)

Officers later accused Soen, who lives in the unit directly below that of Machida, of attempted murder. During questioning, the suspect said that he carried out the crime with a pair of scissors.

While investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are seeking to determine whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »