Knife-wielding man barricades self in coffee shop; mother’s corpse found

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police found the corpse of the mother of a man just before he barricaded himself inside a coffee shop in Fukushima City on Friday, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 2).

At around 8:30 p.m., the father of Sho Fujita, 43, alerted police. “My wife is collapsed,” he reportedly said.

After the arrival of police at the residence, located in the Uwamachi area, the woman was confirmed dead.

Officers then attempted to apprehend Fujita, who shared the residence with his parents. However, he grabbed a knife and barricaded himself inside the coffee shop next door that is operated by his father.

About two and a half hours later, the father convinced Fujita to surrender. Fujita was then taken into custody for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

After conducting an autopsy on the mother, police will determine whether to further accuse the suspect of murder.