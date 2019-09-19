 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kitakyushu’s largest soapland busted for prostitution

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 19, 2019

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have busted the largest soapland bathhouse in Kitakyushu City on suspicion of prostitution, reports the Nishi Nippon Shimbun (Sept. 18).

In March and April, at least one female employee contracted to work at bathhouse Baccarat, located in Kokurakita Ward, allegedly supplied an unspecified number of male customers with honban, or full sex, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Police have arrested six male and female employees of Baccarat, aged between 45 and 56. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

(The legality of a soapland in light of the Anti-Prostitution Law is complicated. For some insight, please see this article.)

Baccarat is the largest soapland bathhouse in Kitakyushu City

Baccarat, which opened in November, 2006, is a five-floor operation. The first two floors include a reception desk and waiting room for customers. The top three floors include 24 private rooms, making it the largest such facility in Kitakyushu.

Police are investigating the possibility that Baccarat funnels its revenue to a criminal syndicate.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »