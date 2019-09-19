Kitakyushu’s largest soapland busted for prostitution

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have busted the largest soapland bathhouse in Kitakyushu City on suspicion of prostitution, reports the Nishi Nippon Shimbun (Sept. 18).

In March and April, at least one female employee contracted to work at bathhouse Baccarat, located in Kokurakita Ward, allegedly supplied an unspecified number of male customers with honban, or full sex, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Police have arrested six male and female employees of Baccarat, aged between 45 and 56. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

(The legality of a soapland in light of the Anti-Prostitution Law is complicated. For some insight, please see this article.)

Baccarat, which opened in November, 2006, is a five-floor operation. The first two floors include a reception desk and waiting room for customers. The top three floors include 24 private rooms, making it the largest such facility in Kitakyushu.

Police are investigating the possibility that Baccarat funnels its revenue to a criminal syndicate.