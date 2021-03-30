Kentaro Ito not prosecuted over hit-and-run

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of popular actor Kentaro Ito to prosecutors over an alleged hit-and-run accident in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TBS News (March 25).

On October 28, Ito, 23, was behind the wheel of a passenger car that struck a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman, both in their 20s, at an intersection in the Sendagaya area.

The actor then allegedly drove off. The man received light injuries to an arm. However, the woman suffered a broken left leg. Ito was not hurt, police said previously.

“I was upset and went into a panic,” Ito was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

On March 25, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ito. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Ito struck the motorcycle, which was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic, while attempting to make a U-turn.

Ito returned to the scene several minutes later after a male witness in his 70s pursued him while honking his horn. He then convinced the actor to go back.