Kentaro Ito not prosecuted over hit-and-run

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 30, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of popular actor Kentaro Ito to prosecutors over an alleged hit-and-run accident in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TBS News (March 25).

On October 28, Ito, 23, was behind the wheel of a passenger car that struck a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman, both in their 20s, at an intersection in the Sendagaya area.

The actor then allegedly drove off. The man received light injuries to an arm. However, the woman suffered a broken left leg. Ito was not hurt, police said previously.

I was upset and went into a panic,” Ito was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police sent Kentaro Ito to prosecutors on Friday (Twitter)

On March 25, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ito. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Ito struck the motorcycle, which was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic, while attempting to make a U-turn.

Ito returned to the scene several minutes later after a male witness in his 70s pursued him while honking his horn. He then convinced the actor to go back.

