KenKen of Dragon Ash handed suspended term for marijuana possession

TOKYO (TR) – A court here on Wednesday handed KenKen, the bassist in popular rock band Dragon Ash, a suspended prison term over the possession of marijuana, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 30).

At the Tokyo District Court, presiding judge Toshiko Niwa handed KenKen, 33, whose real name is Kensuke Kaneko, a six-month term, suspended for three years.

On July 19, police found 0.23 grams of marijuana at the residence of Kaneko in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City.

During the trial, Kaneko admitted to the allegations.

“Although it was a small amount, the period of usage is an extended period, and there is concern about addiction,” judge Niwa said. “However, the defendant has no previous convictions or past problems, an intention to cease involvement with cannabis and a rehabilitation environment in place. Therefore, a suspended term is appropriate. Plus, he has the support of his and friends.”

Marijuana and cocaine

Also on July 19, officers in Tokyo arrested musician Jesse McFaddin, a 39-year-old American, over the possession of 2.4 grams of marijuana and 0.02 grams of cocaine at his residence in Shinagawa Ward.

The raids on both residences were conducted after police received a tip about suspected marijuana possession by Kaneko and McFaddin about one month before, police said previously.

On Tuesday, the same court handed McFaddin a two-year term, suspended for three years.

McFaddin is the son of guitarist Hisato Takenaka, who performs under the name Char. In addition to Dragon Ash, Kaneko plays with McFaddin in the band Rize.