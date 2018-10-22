Keio University student fled groper accusation by leaping onto railway tracks

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male student at Keio University for fleeing a molestation accusation by leaping onto railway tracks at a station earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 22).

At around 7:45 p.m. on June 11, Takashi Hasegawa, a 20-year-old first-year student, allegedly fondled the buttocks of a girl, 19, inside a carriage of the Keio Inokashira Line as it traveled between Shimokitazawa and Meidaimae stations.

Upon the train’s arrival at Meidaimae Station, the girl, who is also a university student, grabbed the wrist of Hasegawa. However, he leaped from the platform and onto the track bed below. He then fled the scene.

Hasegawa, who has been accused of violating a municipal public nuisance ordinance and interfering with business operations, admits to the allegations. “I fled because I thought I would be caught,” the suspect was quoted by the Kitazawa Police Station.

Hasegawa became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

The incident caused a delay of eight minutes to the Inokashira Line, police said.