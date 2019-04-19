Kanagawa: Youths in bosozoku biker gang ‘wanted to tease police’

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have on Thursday arrested five youths, all members of a bosozoku biker gang, to prosecutors for allegedly riding motorcycles dangerously in Ebina City last year, a crime they committed to cause trouble for law enforcement, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Apr. 18).

At around 1:10 a.m. on August 31, the youths, aged 17 and 19, disrupted traffic by riding motorcycles in a slow, weaving pattern and through red lights over a 1.4-kilometer-long stretch of city and prefectural roads.

The youths, who have been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act regarding dangerous acts as a group, admit to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the youths are members of the biker gang Bad Lobster — kanji characters for ebi from “Ebina” mean lobster — which formed last summer. “We formed so that nobody else could run wild in Ebina,” the leader was quoted.

Since the formation of the gang, members on motorcycles have repeatedly shadowed police patrol cars by riding close to them.

“In running wild, we wanted to kill time by teasing the police,” one member was quoted, according to Fuji News Network (Apr. 19).