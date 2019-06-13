Kanagawa: Yokosuka man accused of collecting pension of deceased mother

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly collecting the pension of his mother for years after she died, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (June 12).

On 11 occasions between July, 2013 and February, 2015, the suspect, a resident of Yokosuka City, allegedly collected a total of 2.3 million yen in pension payments on behalf of his mother.

The Yokosuka Police Station accused the suspect of fraud on Wednesday. He admits to the allegations, police said.

The woman, who lived with the suspect, died in October, 1999. However, no details of her death were provided.

The matter emerged after the woman’s well-being could not be confirmed for many years. The Japan Pension Service then consulted with police in February, 2015.