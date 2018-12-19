Kanagawa: Yokohama teacher accused of molesting woman on train

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old male teacher over the alleged molestation of a woman inside a train in Yokohama on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 18).

At around 7:45 a.m., Sho Mochizuki, a teacher at an elementary school in Yokohama, allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, 25, inside a carriage of the Keikyu Main Line between Kamiooka and Yokohama stations.

Upon the train’s arrival at Yokohama Station, the woman grabbed the hand of Mochizuki and delivered him to station personnel.

Mochizuki, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, denies the allegations. “My hand touched hers, which is not [the behavior] of a chikan,” the suspect was quoted by police in using the term for molester.