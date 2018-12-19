 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Yokohama teacher accused of molesting woman on train

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 19, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old male teacher over the alleged molestation of a woman inside a train in Yokohama on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 18).

At around 7:45 a.m., Sho Mochizuki, a teacher at an elementary school in Yokohama, allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, 25, inside a carriage of the Keikyu Main Line between Kamiooka and Yokohama stations.

Upon the train’s arrival at Yokohama Station, the woman grabbed the hand of Mochizuki and delivered him to station personnel.

Keikyu Main Line
A teacher allegedly molested a woman inside a carriage of the Keikyu Main Line on Tuesday morning (Twitter)

Mochizuki, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, denies the allegations. “My hand touched hers, which is not [the behavior] of a chikan,” the suspect was quoted by police in using the term for molester.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »