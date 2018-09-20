Kanagawa: Yakuza nabbed in swindle of elderly woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Toda City, Saitma Prefecture last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 19).

In December, the woman, aged in her 70s, was told by a member of a fraud ring, who was posing as a representative of the Financial Services Agency, that her bank cards were being abused by third party and needed to be replaced.

The woman then handed over three bank cards to another member of the ring arriving at her residence.

According to police, Ryoto Nagoya, a 24-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, gave the order for the crime.

Nagoya, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by the Midori Police Station.

The arrest is the fifth for Nagoya. Police had previously arrested him on drug-related charges and in another fraud case involving an elderly man in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture.