Kanagawa: Woman, 35, arrested over fatal assault of father

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman over the assault of her father, who later died, at their residence in Hiratsuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 6).

At around 4 p.m. on January 5, Yuko Kawa, of no known occupation, allegedly kicked her father, 68-year-old Hideo, in the head during a dispute.

Hideo was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about one hour later, according to the Hiratsuka Police Station.

Kawa shared the residence with her father. During questioning, the suspect, who has been accused of inflicting injury, said the pair got into a dispute over his pension. “He declined my repeated requests for money to cover living expenses,” she was quoted by police.

After the assault, Hideo fell unconscious. Kawa then telephoned emergency services, police said.

Police are now investigating whether the death of Hideo was due to the assault.