Kanagawa: Woman, 31, faked ¥9.5 million purse-snatching incident

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 31-year-old woman has been sent to prosecutors for allegedly staging a purse-snatching incident in Yokohama last year, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 15).

At around 11:40 p.m., the woman, of no known occupation, telephoned police, falsely saying that “a person riding a motorcycle” had snatched her bag containing 9.5 million yen in cash on a road in Sakae Ward.

According to the Sakae Police Station, the cash existed but belonged to her parents. On Friday, police sent the woman to prosecutors on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

The woman, who admits to the allegations, told police that she lied about the robbery so that she could keep the money “to repay debt.”

After the tip, police launched an investigation. An examination of security camera footage taken in the area showed several motorcycles. However, none of them were connected to a crime.