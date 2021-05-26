Kanagawa welfare staffers accused of sexually abusing pupils at hotels

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two male staff members at a welfare center for children in Yokohama City over the alleged sexual abuse of two pupils, reports TBS News (May 26).

Last October, Masato Ono, 27, allegedly engaged in sex with one of the girls, then aged 16, at hotel in Yokohama.

Meanwhile, Kaito Yagishita, 23, carried out similar acts with the second girl, 14, at a different hotel on April 14.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act, both suspects admitted to the allegations.

Both suspects became acquainted with the girls while they were protected at the center on a temporary basis. After they left, the suspects remained in contact with them via social media.

The welfare center protects abused children runaways as dictated by the Child Welfare Act.

“There was insufficient guidance as to the sense of distance [that should be maintained between the staff] and children,” a representative of the city said.

The representative also said that it will take immediate action to prevent a recurrence, including by interviewing all of the staff at the welfare center.