 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: University student filmed nude girl, 14, in karaoke parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 9, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male university student for taking illicit films of a teenage girl inside a karaoke parlor in Kawasaki City last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 9).

In May, Yukiharu Fujita, 20, allegedly ordered the girl, then 14, to strip off her clothing inside a private room in the parlor. He then used his smartphone to film her while knowing she was a minor.

During questioning, Fujita, who has been accused of committing acts deemed obscene, admitted to filming the girl. However, he denied knowing that she was 14 years of age.

Yukiharu Fujita
Yukiharu Fujita (Twitter)

The suspect got to know the victim through a social-networking service. The matter emerged after police examined his smartphone in connection with a separate case involving a 12-year-old girl.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »