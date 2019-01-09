Kanagawa: University student filmed nude girl, 14, in karaoke parlor

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male university student for taking illicit films of a teenage girl inside a karaoke parlor in Kawasaki City last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 9).

In May, Yukiharu Fujita, 20, allegedly ordered the girl, then 14, to strip off her clothing inside a private room in the parlor. He then used his smartphone to film her while knowing she was a minor.

During questioning, Fujita, who has been accused of committing acts deemed obscene, admitted to filming the girl. However, he denied knowing that she was 14 years of age.

The suspect got to know the victim through a social-networking service. The matter emerged after police examined his smartphone in connection with a separate case involving a 12-year-old girl.