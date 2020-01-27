Kanagawa: University student, 21, accused of molesting

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City last year, reports the (Jan. 23).

At around 11:45 p.m. on October 14, Kazuki Kudo, 21, allegedly came up from behind the woman, a 24-year-old local government employee, on a road in Seya Ward and fondled her lower body.

Kudo, who was accused of indecent assault, admitted to the allegations. “Possibly it was me who did it,” the suspect was quoted.

During questioning, Kudo also said, “I did [this same thing] other times.”

Police are investigating whether Kudo was behind five other incidents in the same area involving other women that have taken place since last June.