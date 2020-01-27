 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: University student, 21, accused of molesting

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 27, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City last year, reports the (Jan. 23).

At around 11:45 p.m. on October 14, Kazuki Kudo, 21, allegedly came up from behind the woman, a 24-year-old local government employee, on a road in Seya Ward and fondled her lower body.

Kudo, who was accused of indecent assault, admitted to the allegations. “Possibly it was me who did it,” the suspect was quoted.

Kazuki Kudo (Twitter)

During questioning, Kudo also said, “I did [this same thing] other times.”

Police are investigating whether Kudo was behind five other incidents in the same area involving other women that have taken place since last June.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

