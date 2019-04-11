Kanagawa: University student accused of beating woman, shoving her down stairs

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefctural Police have arrested a 21-year-old male university student over the alleged assault of a woman in Kamakura City earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 11).

At around 4:45 a.m. on January 3, Kaito Yorimoto, a fourth-year student living in Yokohama, is alleged to have repeatedly beaten the woman, 30, in the face on a pedestrian bridge spanning a railway. He then shoved her down stairs on one side of the bridge.

After the incident, Yorimoto fled the scene. The woman suffered injuries to her face that required one month to heal, according to police.

The suspect, who was drunk at the time, and the victim were not acquainted, police said.

“I became irritated,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.. “I did it to dispel a grudge.”