Kanagawa: Trainer nabbed over fatal assault of mother

TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man over the alleged assault of his mother, who later died, at their residence in Yamato City, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 17).

On several occasions beginning at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Takayoshi Nerei, a personal trainer, allegedly threw bedding at his mother, 82-year-old Tomoko, covering her face.

At around 2:15 a.m. the following morning, Nerei alerted emergency services, saying, “My mother is unconscious.” The woman was later confirmed dead prior to arrival at a hospital.

Nerei, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “Stress from taking care of her built up,” the suspect was quoted by the Yamato Police Station.

While investigating whether to change the charges to manslaughter, police will use the results of an autopsy to see if the assault played a role in the death of the woman.