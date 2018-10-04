Kanagawa: Teacher nabbed with marijuana, stimulant drugs

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old teacher at an elementary school in Fujisawa City over the alleged possession of marijuana and stimulant drugs, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 3).

According to the Totsuka Police Station, Yasuyuki Hasunuma, 43, was found to be in possession of two bags of marijuana and three bags of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in Fujisawa on Wednesday morning.

Hasunuma admits to the allegations, police said.

The stimulant drugs were concealed in a cupboard in the kitchen. Meanwhile, the marijuana was packed in several pipes, police said.

Police are now seeking to determine how Hasunuma obtained the contraband and whether he was a user of it.