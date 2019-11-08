 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Teacher accused of paying boy, 16, for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 8, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old male teacher for allegedly paying a teenage boy he met online for sex, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 8).

On August 18, Kazuya Suzuki, a teacher at an elementary school in Chiba Prefecture, allegedly paid 10,000 yen to the boy, 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward while knowing he was a minor.

Suzuki, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations, the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station said.

Kazuya Suzuki (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect got to know the boy through a social-networking service. “I am seeking support since I am running out of money,” the boy wrote.

Suzuki surfaced as a person of interest after a cyber patrol division of the Kanagawa police saw the message written by the boy and response of the suspect.

