Kanagawa: Suspicious behavior at ATM leads to arrest of man for theft

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he was seen behaving suspiciously at an ATM machine in Kawasaki City, reports TBS News (Feb. 5).

At around 2:00 p.m., an officer on patrol accosted Tsubasa Uechi, of no known occupation, as he attempted to use the bank card of a woman to withdraw 20,000 yen from the ATM, located inside a convenience store near Noborito Station in Tama Ward.

When asked during voluntary questioning about the card, Uechi, a resident of Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture, said that it belonged to his “aunt.” He then fled in the direction of the station.

Officers later located Uechi about 100 meters from the store. Footage showed the apprehension of the suspect as he was picked up off the ground.

Prior to the incident, the officer noticed that Uechi had been repeatedly using the machine. Police are investigating whether the suspect participated in other crimes.