Kanagawa staffer admits to ‘more than 100’ illicit filming incidents targeting women

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested 31-year-old staff member for the prefectural government over the alleged illicit filming of a school girl on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 11).

At around 7:45 a.m., Kazuya Yamaguro, an employee in a soil maintenance division, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu>, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of a girl, 16, on an escalator at Tammachi Station on Tokyu Toyoko Line.

“Over the past one or two years, I’ve done this more than 100 times,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance.

Since last September, several women have lodged complaints with police about illicit filming by a man at the station. Yamaguro was apprehended after an officer on patrol noticed him behaving suspiciously.

“The arrest of a staff member is truly regrettable,” a representative of the prefectural government was quoted. “From now, we will confirm the facts of the case and deal with the matter strictly.”