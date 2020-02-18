 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Saitama middle school teacher accused of paying girl for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 18, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male middle school teacher from Saitama Prefecture for allegedly paying a girl for sex, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 18).

Last June, Shigemi Sato, 54, allegedly paid the girl, a middle school student living in Yokohama City, 13,000 yen to engage in acts deemed obscene.

“I don’t know what this is about,” the Taura Police Station quoted the suspect, who denied the allegations.

Shigemi Sato (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect met the girl on multiple occasions. Police are investigating him for possible involvement in other crimes.

