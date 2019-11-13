Kanagawa police use technicality to nab man over ’09 alleged rape

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kangawa Prefectural Police used a technicality to arrest a 38-year-old man over the alleged rape of a school girl in Kawasaki City ten years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 12).

On October 6, 2009, Hajime Kurokawa, an independent businessman, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, then a third-year high school student, on the grounds of a shrine in Miyamae Ward.

Kurokawa was arrested on suspicion of rape on Tuesday. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Miyamae Police Station in denying the allegations.

The results of a DNA analysis of material left at the crime scene proved to be a match for Kurokawa, police said.

The statute of limitations for rape expire after ten years, which for this case was on October 5. However, since Kurokawa spent two months overseas police concluded that the expiration should be delayed by that amount.