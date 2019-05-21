Kanagawa police seek help of public in ’10 murder of taxi driver in Hiratsuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Nine years after the murder of a taxi driver in Hiratsuka City, police are seeking the help of the public in locating the perpetrator in the case, reports NHK (May 20).

On May 20, 2010, the body of driver Shojiro Arai, 62, was found in the truck of his vehicle under a Shinkansen track in the Yokouchi area. According to police, the throat of Arai had been slit and he had been robbed.

On Monday, 10 police officers distributed 500 leaflets with information on the case to commuters in front of JR Hiratsuka Station.

“Recollections from that time, no matter how small, are what we are seeking,” said Yoshio Takahashi, the chief of the Hiratsuka Police Station.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Hiratsuka Police Station at 0463-31-0110.