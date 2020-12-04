Kanagawa: Police officer not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman in hotel

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a police officer over the alleged rape of a woman in Yokohama City earlier this year, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun.

In late September, the officer, aged in his 30s, picked up the woman at a bar in Naka Ward. He then took her to a nearby hotel where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The Isezaki Police Station later sent the officer, stationed at the Tsurumi Police Station, to prosecutors on suspicion of coerced intercourse.

On Thursday, the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the officer. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, the officer and the woman were both intoxicated at the time of the incident.

After the woman lodged a complaint, police began questioning the officer on a voluntary basis.

The Kanagawa Prefectural Police headquarters later issued a warning to the officer. However, he was not disciplined.