Kanagawa police inspector suspected of leaking info to yakuza

KANAGAWA (TR) – An inspector for the Kanagawa Prefectural Police is suspected of leaking information to a criminal syndicate, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (March 31).

According to police, the inspector, aged in his 40s, repeatedly leaked information about investigations to upper-level members of the Inagawa-kai.

The gang paid the inspector 100,000 yen in return for each tip.

The inspector was formerly in an anti-organized crime division with the police. The matter emerged after police received a tip earlier this year.

No discipline was announced by police.

When confronted by TV Asahi, the inspector denied leaking information to the gang and receiving money.