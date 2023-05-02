Kanagawa: Pair nabbed over fatal beating

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged beating of an acquaintance who later died, reports NHK (April 26).

On April 15, Nobuyoshi Sasaki, 49, and Michihiro Uehara, 50, allegedly assaulted Toshihisa Kato, 50, at the residence of a mutual acquaintance in the town of Kaisei.

Kato, a plasterer, was later transported to a hospital. However, he was later confirmed dead as a result of shock due to loss of blood, police said.

The acquaintance was out when the incident took place. When he returned at around 8:30 p.m., Kato was lying on the floor and bleeding. By the time of the arrival of the authorities, Sasaki and Uehara had fled.

At around 10:00 a.m. on April 26, Sasaki and Uehara surrendered to police. They were later accused of manslaughter. Uehara admits to the allegations. However, Sasaki said that “[the facts] are different [from the allegations].