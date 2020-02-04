Kanagawa: Pair nabbed for growing marijuana in Yamato residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged cultivation of marijuana inside a residence in Yamato City, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 4).

On Monday, police working off a tip searched the residence and found 24 marijuana plants with a street value of around 4.8 million yen.

Police later accused Yusuke Yamanaka, of no known occupation, and Kentaro Kawabata, both 42, of cultivating marijuana with intent to sell.

Officers also seized various equipment used in the cultivation, including special lighting.

“It was not for money-making purposes,” Yamanaka was quoted by the Yamato Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

Prior to the bust, police received a tip that indicated “Yamanaka was growing marijuana” inside.

Police are now attempting to learn how the suspects obtained the plants.