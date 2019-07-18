Man in custody for dumping wife’s corpse also accused of murder

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 26-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the mutilated corpse of his wife in Hiratsuka City last month has been further accused in her murder, police said, reports NHK (July 18).

According to police, Seiya Taira used his hands and a rope to fatally strangle his wife, 26-year-old Fubuki, at their residence in Kawasaki City on the night of June 25.

Two days later, Taira surrendered at a police station in Kawasaki. Earlier that day, the upper portion of the body of Fubuki was found on a beach in Hiratsuka, about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.

In admitting to murder, the suspect said that he was burdened by debt. “I spent millions of yen using my wife’s credit card,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I also used [funds] earmarked for our wedding ceremony.”

During a search of the couple’s residence following the suspect’s surrender, investigators found Fubuki’s right leg.

Police also seized a blood-stained suitcase, a saw that is believed to have been used to cut up Fubuki’s corpse, deodorant and a memorandum outlining how to transport and dispose of a body.

“Until it was washed away”

Taira previously told police that he dumped the body of his wife at sea at around 2:15 a.m. on the day it was discovered.

“I carried the suitcase to the beach by taxi,” Taira said. “I then swam out to sea with the body until it was washed away.”