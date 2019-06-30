Kanagawa: Middle school teacher accused of molesting female university student

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old male middle school teacher over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Ebina City earlier this month, reports NHK (June 29).

In the early morning hours of June 22, Kyohei Omura approached the woman from behind as she commuted home and allegedly fondled her chest.

Omura, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I called out to her,” the suspect said. “Then, when she turned around, I touched her body. I didn’t think of it as an obscene act.”

Omura surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. Officers took Omura in for voluntary questioning in Ebina on June 29.

During the initial questioning, Omura admitted to the allegations. However, he later surrendered at a police station and denied the charges.