Kanagawa: Man’s stab-riddled corpse found in Yokosuka apartment

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation case after the body of man with multiple stab wounds was found in a residence in Yokosuka City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 8).

At around 4:10 p.m., officers from the Yokosuka Police Station working off a tip found the adult male with multiple stab wounds to the upper body inside a room of the fourth-floor apartment, located in the Otawa area.

The man is believed to have died several days before the discovery, police said.

According to police, the residence is occupied by a man, aged in his 60s, and his son, aged in his 20s, neither of whom can be reached.

One of the occupants is currently renting a parking space. At around 1:25 p.m., a person connected with the parking space contacted police after the rent went unpaid and the renter was unreachable.

In addition to using the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police are seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as murder.