Kanagawa: Man used oil, lighter to try to set sister on fire

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly trying to set his sister on fire at their residence in the town of Aikawa earlier this week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 17).

Over a 20-minute period starting at around 11 p.m. on Monday, Manabu Ochiai, a company employee, allegedly poured oil over his sister, 40, and attempted to set her ablaze with a cigarette lighter in trying to kill her.

Ochiai, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Atsugi Police Station.

The suspect and the victim live at the residence together. An officer arrived at the scene after a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming, police said.

“I’m going to kill you,” Ochiai reportedly yelled as he chased his sister outside with the lighter. The officer then apprehended the suspect while ensuring the safety of the victim, police said.

The same officer had previously visited the residence about domestic problem. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.