Kanagawa: Man suspected of robbing convenience stores after quitting job

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a 50-year-old man who is suspected of robbing a pair of convenience stores not long after quitting his job, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 20).

At around 3:55 a.m. on January 12, Toshio Uchidate entered an outlet of 7-Eleven in Sagamihara City’s Midori Ward and requested a box of cigarettes from the male clerk.

“Hand over the money,” Uchidate reportedly said while holding a knife. The suspect then fled the scene with about 50,000 yen in cash.

Uchidate denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Two days later, the suspect is believed to have carried out a similar crime at another convenience store in the same ward. In this case, he escaped with about 25,000 yen in cash.

After the second robbery, police released security camera footage showing the suspected perpetrator in both cases. In the clip, the perpetrator is shown wearing a dark sweatshirt, knit cap and breathing mask.

Thereafter, a representative of company formerly employing Uchidate said that he quit several days before the first incident. The representative also said that a knife was missing from a company dormitory.