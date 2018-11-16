Kanagawa: Man suspected in ¥100 million swindle of elderly woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who is suspected of swindling an elderly woman in Yokohama out of more than 100 million yen, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 15).

In July, the woman, aged in her 70s and living in Isogo Ward, was told over the telephone by a person posing a bank employee that she was eligible for “premier status” for a deposit exceeding 50 million yen.

Thereafter, Masanori Kariya allegedly collected 57 million yen in cash from the woman. On eight occasions, he collected a total of 133 million yen from the victim.

Police did not reveal whether Kariya admits to the allegations. However, he is suspected in another 10 cases that took place between May and July in which the total damage exceeds 200 million yen.