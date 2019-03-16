 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man surrenders after woman stabbed in Odawara

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 16, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Friday afternoon arrested a 69-year-old man after he admitted to stabbing a woman in Odawara City earlier in the day, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 16).

At around 2:05 p.m., Akio Yasuda allegedly used a box cutter to slash the woman, 63, in the neck after she opened the door of her residence, located in the Minamicho area.

The woman was conscious upon being transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

About 90 minutes after the incident, Yasuda surrendered at the Odawara Police Station. Upon being accused of attempted murder, he admitted to slashing the woman. “But I did not intend to kill,” he said.

Akio Yasuda
Akio Yasuda (Twitter)

The suspect further said that he was once a neighbor of the woman. At some point in the past, one of their residences burned to the ground. Upon the reconstruction, they got into a dispute about the property boundary.

The visit to the residence on Friday was the second by the suspect, who still lives in Odawara. “After she answered the door, I threatened her with the box cutter,” he was quoted by police. “I stabbed her after she flew into a rage.”

