Kanagawa: Man stabs restaurant employee in Yamato

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a man over the alleged stabbing of a male employee of a restaurant located near a railway station in Yamato City on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 8).

At 8:35 a.m., Yudai Takagi, a 37-year-old company employee living in Zama City, allegedly used a knife to stab the male employee in the abdomen at the restaurant, located in front of Odakyu Yamato Station, after the pair got into a dispute. The suspect then fled the scene.

Another staff member then tipped off police. The victim was rushed to a hospital with injuries that will require three weeks to heal, police said.

Working off a tip, police apprehended Takagi about 300 meters from the restaurant around two and a half hours later. After questioning, he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident took place after the victim denied the suspect access to the restaurant. Police have not yet located the knife used in the crime.