Kanagawa: Man stabbed in Yokohama in apparent random attack

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 30, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Yokohama early on Thursday in an apparent random attack, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 29).

At around 5:55 a.m., a woman tipped off emergency services about “a man stabbed” on a road in the Iijimacho area of Sakae Ward.

Officers from the Sakae Police Station arriving at the scene found the man — later identified as Tsubasa Ito, a 24-year-old company employee — collapsed with a single stab wound to his left chest.

A man was stabbed by an unknown assailant on a road in Yokohama’s Sakae Ward early Thursday (Twitter)

“I think I was stabbed by a man I don’t know,” Ito said as he was transported to a hospital.

The woman who telephoned emergency services lives in the area. She told police that she also saw a vehicle fleeing the area at around the time she found Ito.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the person behind the crime on suspicion of attempted murder.

