Kanagawa: Man sought in ¥10 million pachinko parlor robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man over the robbery of 10 million yen from a pachinko parlor in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 6).

At around 12:50 p.m., the perpetrator sprayed the face a female employee with an unknown liquid inside a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. He then snatched about 10 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing.

According to the Tama Police Station, the woman was transported to a hospital with minor burns to her face.

Believed to be in his 30s, the man was attired entirely in black clothing at the time of the incident. He also had a mask over his face, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.