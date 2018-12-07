 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man sought in ¥10 million pachinko parlor robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 7, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man over the robbery of 10 million yen from a pachinko parlor in Kawasaki City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 6).

At around 12:50 p.m., the perpetrator sprayed the face a female employee with an unknown liquid inside a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. He then snatched about 10 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing.

According to the Tama Police Station, the woman was transported to a hospital with minor burns to her face.

in Kawasaki City
A man robbed a pachinko parlor in Kawasaki City on Thursday (Twitter)

Believed to be in his 30s, the man was attired entirely in black clothing at the time of the incident. He also had a mask over his face, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »