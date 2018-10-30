Kanagawa: Man poses as bank employee in swindling elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Following the swindling of an elderly woman out of more than 500,000 yen, Kanagawa Prefectural Police police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the crime, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 30).

On Monday, police released images showing the man, who is sought in connection with the swindling the woman, aged in her 90s and living in Yokohama’s Totsuka Ward.

In July, a person told the woman on the telephone that she was “eligible for an insurance payout.” The woman then handed over a bank card to the suspect after he arrived at her residence while posing as a bank employee. The 500,000 yen in cash was then withdrawn from her account.

In one image, the man is seen wearing a white work jacket, purple necktie and glasses. In another picture, he is shown attired in a dark suit and blue necktie.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call a fraud hotline at 045-651-7970.