Kanagawa: Man molested girl with ‘school lunch check’ ruse

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who has been accused of luring an elementary school girl to his vehicle last month to molest her, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 17).

At around 1:00 p.m. on September 17, Takuro Tokuda, a resident of Sagamihara City, encountered the girl, 10, and a female classmate on a road in Yamato City as they returned home. “I want to check whether there are insect eggs in school lunches. Each of you, one at a time,” the suspect reportedly demanded.

The suspect then took the girl to his vehicle where he fondled her body in committing acts deemed obscene.

Tokuda, who has been accused of indecent assault and abduction for the purpose of committing an obscenity, denies the allegations. “I have no clear recollection [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The classmate returned home and told her mother about the incident. The suspect released the girl on a road in Yokohama about 30 minutes later. When she returned home, she also told her mother.

Tokuda emerged as a person of interest for police after the vehicle was identified in security camera footage taken near where the girl was abducted.

Police are investigating whether Tokuda was behind a similar incident involving another girl in Yokohama on the same day.