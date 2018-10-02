Kanagawa: Man fatally strangles mother with necktie

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man over the fatal strangulation of his mother at their residence in Kawasaki City, reports TBS News (Oct. 1).

At around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Tatsuya Takeda, a staff member at an organization, allegedly used a necktie and his hands to fatally strangle his mother, 85-year-old Mitsuko, at the residence they share in Takatsu Ward.

About 40 minutes later, Takeda appeared at the Takatsu Police Station to confess to the crime. Officers arriving at the residence found the woman collapsed in a state of cardiac arrest. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Takeda was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.