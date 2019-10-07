Kanagawa: Man beats male acquaintance unconcious

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last week arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged assault of a male acquaintance in Hadano City.

Early on October 2, Hiroya Shishikura, a part-time employee in the construction industry, allegedly beat the acquaintance, 23, on a road after they were out drinking, reports TBS News (Oct. 2).

The acquaintance remains unconscious in a hospital, police said.

Prior the incident, the pair got into a dispute. “He started it and I just retaliated,” Shishikura was quoted by police.

The arrest is the second for Shishikura this year. At around 1:25 a.m. on June 8, he allegedly punched another male acquaintance in the face on a footpath in the same city.

Prior to that incident, the pair had also been out drinking. “I wasn’t pleased with his attitude,” Shishikura told police upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury the following month.