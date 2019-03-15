Kanagawa: Man accused of paying girl for illicit photo shoot

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly shooting obscene footage of an underage girl that he later posted online for profit, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar 14).

On around July 27, 2017, Toyoaki Suda, an employee in the video sales industry, paid 15,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 16, to strike poses deemed obscene inside a residence he rented in Yokoahama while knowing she was a minor.

Suda, who has been accused of violating the Employment Security Act and the anti-child pornography law, partially denies the allegations. “I thought she was 18,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Suda met the girl via a social-networking service. “What do you think about posing for panchira shots?” the suspect reportedly inquired in referring to a form of photography where underwear is visible.

The three minutes of footage from the session in question was posted on a pay-to-view site. Since January, 2017, Suda collected about 8 million yen from the operator f the site.

In December, police searched the residence of the suspect in Sakae Ward, Yokohama and seized school girl uniforms, a camera, a personal computer used to edit clips and a hard disc containing obscene footage of about 160 women.