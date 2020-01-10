Kanagawa: Man accused of molesting university student in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Yokohama City last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 9).

Last April, Yuya Mitsumatsu, of no known occupation, allegedly came up from behind the student, 21, on a road in Konan Ward and embraced her. He then fondled her chest.

Mitsumastu, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, police said.

The arrest is at least the second for Mitsumatsu. Last month, Tokyo Metropolitan Police accused Mitsumatsu of attempting to pull off the shorts of a woman in her 20s near JR Yanokuchi Station in Inagi City on the night of November 17.

That same night, he is alleged to have embraced and groped another woman. “After drinking, I cannot control my sexual desire toward women,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Kyodo News (Dec. 2, 2019).

In the cases in Inagi, Mitsumatsu surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.