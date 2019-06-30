 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man, 69, accused of killing wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 30, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Ebina City in May before he attempted to take his own life, reports NHK (June 24).

On June 24, police arrested Toshio Urue on suspicion of murder upon his release from a hospital.

“My wife’s dementia was so severe that it seemed awful to continue living. So I thought we would die together,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

At around 4:35 p.m. on May 30, emergency personnel working off a tip by a nurse arrived at the residence, located in the Kawaraguchi area, and found Yukie Urue, 86, dead in the living room.

Toshio Urue
Toshio Urue (Twitter)

The woman had suffered a strong blow to the head. Meanwhile, Toshio was found collapsed with wounds to the neck. He was transported to a hospital where he remained until June 24, police said.

While being attended to by emergency personnel at the scene, Toshio said, “I beat my wife in the head with a nabe pot. Then, once she stopped moving, I slit my throat.”

Emergency personnel were alerted to the residence after the nurse was unable to contact the occupants.

About 10 years ago, Yukie became paralyzed on one side of her body, police said previously.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »