Kanagawa: Man, 69, accused of killing wife

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Ebina City in May before he attempted to take his own life, reports NHK (June 24).

On June 24, police arrested Toshio Urue on suspicion of murder upon his release from a hospital.

“My wife’s dementia was so severe that it seemed awful to continue living. So I thought we would die together,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

At around 4:35 p.m. on May 30, emergency personnel working off a tip by a nurse arrived at the residence, located in the Kawaraguchi area, and found Yukie Urue, 86, dead in the living room.

The woman had suffered a strong blow to the head. Meanwhile, Toshio was found collapsed with wounds to the neck. He was transported to a hospital where he remained until June 24, police said.

While being attended to by emergency personnel at the scene, Toshio said, “I beat my wife in the head with a nabe pot. Then, once she stopped moving, I slit my throat.”

Emergency personnel were alerted to the residence after the nurse was unable to contact the occupants.

About 10 years ago, Yukie became paralyzed on one side of her body, police said previously.