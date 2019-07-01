Kanagawa: Man, 64, accused of kidnapping teen girl was in debt

KANGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Monday revealed that a 64-year-old man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Fujisawa City and demanding a ransom was heavily in debt, reports NHK (July 1).

On June 24, Isao Kimura, a company officer, allegedly abducted the girl, 16, off a road and into his vehicle as she commuted home.

Later, the girl, a second-year high school student, telephoned her mother, “Prepare 20 million yen,” she reportedly added in referring to the ransom needed to set her free.

After the mother telephoned police, an investigation was launched. An examination of security camera footage led police to a lodging facility in Atsugi City where the suspect was found with the girl at around 10:00 a.m. the following day.

In the latest development, Kimura has told police that he had debuts to repay at the end of June. “Since a theft can only yield tens of thousands of yen, I decided to bear the risk and try abduction, which could yield a lot more money,” the suspect said.

The suspect added that he abducted the girl by covering her mouth, pinning her arms back and forcing her into the vehicle.